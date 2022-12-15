Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 21.6%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SVBL stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
About Silver Bull Resources
