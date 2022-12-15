Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 21.6%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SVBL stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

