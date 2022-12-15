Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.