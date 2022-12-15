Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Drops By 57.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

SWMAF stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Featured Stories

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

