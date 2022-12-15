Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 292.0 days.
Shares of SVTRF opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $39.80.
