Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 292.0 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of SVTRF opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

