Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.55.

NYSE ED opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

