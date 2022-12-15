Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

