Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Declines By 42.7%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $79.91 on Thursday. Sulzer has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $108.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.
Sulzer Company Profile
