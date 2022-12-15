Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Declines By 21.1%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Siltronic Stock Performance

SSLLF opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $149.36.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.75 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

