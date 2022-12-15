Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.92.
DEA stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.58.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 232,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 67,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
