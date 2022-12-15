Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
BDN opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
