Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 36.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $278,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

