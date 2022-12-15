Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.82.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.6 %
SMPL stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.