Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.82.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

SMPL stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

