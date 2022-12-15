Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

HLT opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15,236.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 569,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

