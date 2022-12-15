Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $70.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 3,414,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,914,000 after buying an additional 732,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

