Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.13.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

