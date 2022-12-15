Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

