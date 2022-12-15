Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $541.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $551.00 to $541.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $492.43.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $669.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.89 and its 200-day moving average is $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.