AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group decreased their price target on AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

