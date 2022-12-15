Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CBNK. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $337.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

