JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.62.

JELD stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 283,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,216 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,456,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

