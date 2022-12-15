JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.62.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 283,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,216 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,456,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

