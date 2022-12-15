Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

