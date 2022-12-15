Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.59.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.