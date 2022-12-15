Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,053,483 shares of company stock worth $20,384,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.