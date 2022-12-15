Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,483 shares of company stock worth $20,384,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

