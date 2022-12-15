Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of DAWN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
