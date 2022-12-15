Barclays Boosts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $159.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FERG. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.55) to GBX 9,890 ($121.33) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 38.09%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $391,174,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ferguson by 5,334.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after buying an additional 1,192,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

