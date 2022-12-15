Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at JMP Securities

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 523,279 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

