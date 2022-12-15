MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 778,876 shares of company stock worth $233,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

