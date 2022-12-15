MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.
MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
