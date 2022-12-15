Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYTK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,881,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

