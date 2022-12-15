Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after buying an additional 203,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 542,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

