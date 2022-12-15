NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.00.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $171.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.