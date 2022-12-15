Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $669.00.
Broadcom stock opened at $574.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
