Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $241.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.61.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

