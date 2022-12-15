Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $492.43.

CHTR opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $669.86.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

