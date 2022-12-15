Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $649.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $492.43.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

