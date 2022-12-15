ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $2,392,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.