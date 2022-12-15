Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $96,224.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $2,900,551.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077,904 shares in the company, valued at $177,109,907.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053,483 shares of company stock worth $20,384,648 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

