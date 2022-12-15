American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $108.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

