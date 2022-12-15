Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

MAR stock opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.