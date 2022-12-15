Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.