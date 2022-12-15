Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.