Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $395.39 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.26. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,525. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 106.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

