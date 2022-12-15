Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

