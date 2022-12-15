Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
