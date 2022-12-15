Amundi Purchases 838,096 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,575,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 838,096 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.48% of Barrick Gold worth $135,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

