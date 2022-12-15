Amundi Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $121,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $421.07 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.80 and a 200 day moving average of $384.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

