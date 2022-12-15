First National Bank of Omaha Sells 728 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

