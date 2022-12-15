Amundi Has $126.53 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 332,766 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $126,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Down 1.6 %

BAX stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.