Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

