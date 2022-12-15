Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Amundi decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,966 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of Suncor Energy worth $117,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

