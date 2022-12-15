Amundi Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950,394 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.84% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $131,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

SWK opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

