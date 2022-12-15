13,034 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,034 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 376.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $48,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

