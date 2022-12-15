Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Shares of BURL opened at $196.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.77. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $295.30.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

