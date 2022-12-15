First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

